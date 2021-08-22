Air quality improving now but will worsen late this week

Air quality is still slowly improving in the Valley after an onshore flow of fresh air helped sweep away a great deal of smoke Saturday. The flow of fresh air is now fairly weak but new wildfire smoke is no longer getting directed into the Valley and this is allowing for more gradual improvement. Expect hazy conditions Monday and Tuesday and the cleanest air all week by Wednesday.

A pattern change will again trap smoke in the Central Valley starting Thursday and pollutants are likely to build day-by-day into the start of next week. Highs in the hundreds also return late this week.

Highs have stayed below average ever since thick smoke first took hold in the Valley.

Fresno reached a high of 91 degrees Sunday afternoon. Highs will be slightly warmer Monday.