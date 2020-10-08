Air quality improves as chances for wet weekend diminish

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fresh, clean and cooler air is pushing into the Valley this evening. It’s great news for an area that hasn’t seen a clear, blue sky in a long time.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler through the rest of the week, too.

Fresno saw a cooler 89-degree high Wednesday afternoon. The average high in Fresno for this date is 84 degrees.

Unfortunately, wet weather is now looking less likely this weekend. A storm system arrives in the Pacific Northwest on Friday. Most of the activity associated with this low will take place far from Central California.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story