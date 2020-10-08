Air quality improves as chances for wet weekend diminish

Fresh, clean and cooler air is pushing into the Valley this evening. It’s great news for an area that hasn’t seen a clear, blue sky in a long time.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler through the rest of the week, too.

Fresno saw a cooler 89-degree high Wednesday afternoon. The average high in Fresno for this date is 84 degrees.

Unfortunately, wet weather is now looking less likely this weekend. A storm system arrives in the Pacific Northwest on Friday. Most of the activity associated with this low will take place far from Central California.