After showers, Valley set for foggy mornings

Thursday’s wet weather has set the stage for foggy mornings in the Valley.

Some areas of the Valley saw more rain than others.

There was more wet weather north of Fresno than soutyh. Visalia received 0.02″ and Lemoore 0.01″ of rain.

Still in the wake of this system, some parts of the Valley will see fog Friday morning while it will be limited in others. But as quiet, stable weather takes hold under a ridge of high pressure, conditions will better promote formation of thicker and more widespread fog in the mornings still to come.

Nights will be chilly and days mild.

The forecast remains dry for the next week.