Fresno reached a high of 69 degrees Saturday afternoon.

The average high this time of year is 62 degrees.

Fresno may reach 70 degrees on Sunday. Then a weak disturbance moves through bringing some clouds as well as breezy conditions to the Sierra and parts of the Valley.

Temperatures will cool slightly for the workweek but still stay above average.

Expect dry weather through the week. There’s a slight chance for mountain snow and Valley sprinkles Friday and again Sunday into Monday.