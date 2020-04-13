A few mountain showers Monday

There were a few spotty showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening starting along the crest and eastern side of the Sierra. There was rain and light snow at Huntington Lake. A very small storm briefly developed in Tulare County. Another storm worked its way from the Mariposa area through El Portal, Wawona before turning toward Bass Lake.

Fresno remained dry and reached a high of 73 degrees — the average high for this time of year.

A few showers will return Monday afternoon. I’m expecting even fewer than Sunday so these will be quite small. Perhaps some scattered rain showers near Oakhurst with the possibility (though not too likely) of growing strong.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warm with highs of 80 degrees.

Wet weather returns Thursday and conditions remain unsettled through the weekend into next week — especially for mountain areas.