A break from the heat

An approaching low pressure system brings big changes to Central California.

The cooler temperatures are the biggest change.

Temperatures dropped considerably the past few days from new records well into the hundreds to a high of 83 Saturday afternoon in Fresno. The average high this time of year is 87 degrees.

A few spotty showers and storms crossed Pacheco Pass this afternoon and brought some light totals to the Los Banos area.

Temperatures remain cool into next week.

Another low pressure system brings chances for evening showers and thunderstorms in the mountains through midweek as temperatures climb back into the 90s Tuesday and 100s Wednesday and Thursday.

Enjoy the break from the heat!