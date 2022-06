Our extended forecast has two days with triple-digit temperatures in the Valley: this Wednesday and next Tuesday.

Temperatures reached 90 degrees in Fresno Tuesday afternoon. The average high for this time of year is 91.

Fresno is likely to reach 99 degrees Wednesday. Cooling arrives Thursday with breezy conditions returning to Central California once again. Friday will be the coolest day this week.

Expect a pleasant and cooler weekend with highs in the midc-80s for Father’s Day.