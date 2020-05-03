81° Sunday and warming all week

Another weak system keeps Valley air fresh more breezy conditions Sunday, cooling temperatures only slightly.

Fresno will reach a high of 81 degrees which is one degree above the average high for this time of year.

Sunny skies will be persistent this week and temperatures will rise through the 80s with highs reaching well past 90 by the end of the workweek.



Winds remain gusty to our south while they’re not very windy in Fresno. The West Side of the Valley is breezy with gusts in excess of 25 miles per hour.



Temperatures warm day-by-day through the week ahead with highs reaching into the 90s by Thursday.

Highs will then reach into the mid-90s Friday and Saturday.