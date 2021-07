A few scattered thunderstorms are possible high in the Sierra Nevada once again Sunday. These may bring small hail, gusty winds and lightning strikes. Lightning strikes are of particular concern because they might start new wildfires. Otherwise, it’s a hot and dry holiday weekend.

Fresno will heat up to 101 for the 4th of July, with the foothills in the 90s. Highs will reach about 101 the next few days and much of the week but extreme heat (110+!!) returns by next weekend. Ouch!