101° Father’s Day, then warmer

Highs will be in the 100s through the week ahead, starting with a high of 101 Sunday.

Fresno reached 100 degrees Saturday afternoon. The average high this time of year is 93.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect Monday through Friday for the Valley.

Wednesday will be the hottest day — expect about 105 in Fresno.



We’re no strangers to highs in the 100s but this week is going to be more humid than we’re used to. Humidity essentially makes the hot weather even hotter and increases the risk of heat illnesses significantly. Stay cool!