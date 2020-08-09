100s return to the Valley

Temperatures cooled nicely last week but the break from the heat was brief. Highs will reach past the 100-degree mark today and reach at least 100 every day this week.

The average high this time of year is now 98 degrees. This means we’re past our warmest time of the year when average highs are 99 degrees.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible high in the Sierra each afternoon through Tuesday. These small storms could create lots of lightning (and start fires), brief heavy rain, gusty winds and even small hail.