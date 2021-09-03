100s return for Labor Day

Temperatures are warming day-by-day through the Labor Day holiday Monday.

Thursday’s high temperature in Fresno was a comfortably-welcome 90 degrees. Warming today will bring Fresno’s high to 94 degrees — on average for this time of year.

Air quality sensing stations show moderate conditions through much of the Central Valley.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is forecasting moderate air quality for much of the Valley today.

Friday afternoon highs will be near-average.

Highs in the 100s through the holiday weekend will set 2021’s place in the record books for the most 100+ days in a year!