100s back Thursday… again!

Temperatures are not only reaching into the 100s Thursday, tomorrow will be the third week where we get our warmest temperature all week on a Thursday and coolest on the weekend.



Once again, temperatures will cool significantly for the weekend.

The average high this time of year is 90 degrees.



Fresno reached 97 Wednesday afternoon — the warmest temperature so far this week.



Temperatures will drop significantly this weekend, ending up near 81 Saturday which will be nearly ten degrees below the average.



Breezy conditions will arrive again for this weekend cooldown. Some spotty showers are possible Friday high in the Sierra and to our north. It’s the tail-end of the system moving into the Pacific Northwest that’s helping cool us down.

Hot weather returns next week.