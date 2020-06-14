100s again by week’s end

Today we’ll be warmer than yesterday but still below average.

Valley highs will be in the hundreds by the end of the week.
The warming trend this weekend continues Monday but stalls Tuesday as the temperature climb is set back with a brief cooldown. This is nice because it will delay the very hot weather.

Fresno reached a highs of 76 degrees Friday and 79 Saturday.
The average high is 91 degrees.

Sunday gets warmer but stays under that average.


Monday will be in the 90s but below again on Tuesday as another trough crosses to our north. This looks to stir up our winds once again, especially near mountain passes.

Expect hot weather next week for the start of summer!

