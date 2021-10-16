1-3″ snow near Yosemite Sunday night

A weakening cold front will bring an inch or so of snow to mountain areas north of Fresno Sunday night.

Windy conditions and a big drop in temperature will be felt throughout the area.

Fresno reached a high of 84 degrees Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler and Monday much cooler.

The clouds may stick around a while longer through the days ahead, too as temperatures settle into the 70s for the rest of the week.

All in all, the next few days should present nothing too major as far as our weather.



However, the week after this one looks to be quite active so time to dust off the snow boots!