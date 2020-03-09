0.15″ rain for Fresno Tuesday, more south

The Valley will get some much-needed rain Tuesday. The wet weather is coming from the south and areas south of Fresno will get much more than those to the north.

Sunday was dry and warmer in Central California.

Cloudy conditions continue Monday as temperatures warm a little more. Unsettled conditions may bring some sprinkles but there’s no significant source of moisture until Tuesday.

On Tuesday, areas south of Fresno may get 0.25″ rain. Expect closer to 0.15″ in Fresno. Cities north of Fresno will get 0.05″ to 0.10″ rain.

Another chance for wet weather arrives next weekend.