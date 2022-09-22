FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fall begins in the Central Valley on Thursday – specifically at 6:03 p.m.

Even though the pumpkin beverages and Halloween stores have been available since August, it is now safe to say that fall is here.

In the Central Valley, the beginning of the Fall Equinox started warm. According to KSEE24’s Chief Meteorologist AJ Fox, Thursday had an average of 89 degrees and the next days will be hotter with temperatures almost touching triple-digits until at least Monday.

KSEE24’s Extended Forecast

Fall still will feel like a dry summer in the Valley at least for now but AJ Fox warns that autumn is just the beginning.

“It is a long season so keep fingers crossed for some rain.”