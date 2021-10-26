Valley fog Wednesday morning

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the middle of the San Joaquin Valley from 2 AM Wednesday until noon.

The advisory covers the Highway 99 corridor from Merced to Bakersfield. Visibility will drop below one quarter of a mile and as low as a few hundred feet in some locations, especially in low and rural areas and near rivers.

Remember that low-beam headlights offer safer travel. Slowing down and keeping plenty of distance from the vehicle in front of you also helps prevent accidents.

Fresno reached a high of 67 degrees Monday afternoon.

Temperatures are slightly warmer tonight and tomorrow.

