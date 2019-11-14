Cooler, more clouds, morning fog

Temperatures are cooling after a record high of 81 degrees in Fresno Tuesday.

Fresno reached a high of 77 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be cloudier and even cooler, but temperatures will still be several degrees above average.

Friday will be the coolest day this week. Expect a high of 68 degrees. That’s one degree above the average.

Fog is possible Friday and Saturday mornings. Not all areas of the Valley will see fog. It will be brief in areas that do.

Temperatures warm again next week to more than ten degrees above average by Monday.

Big changes arrive next Wednesday. Expect significant cooling, gusty winds and possible precipitation, although it’s too early to tell how much of a rain or mountain snow this system will bring.