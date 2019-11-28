WATCH: Funnel cloud forms above Dinuba

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DINUBA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The recent wet and stormy weather has created something unusual in the Central Valley’s skies.

This funnel cloud was spotted above Dinuba and sent to us by Kathy Elrich Manning. It was filmed Wednesday morning on Road 80 outside Dinuba.

The funnel cloud is technically a cold air funnel, which is weaker than a cloud associated with a supercell thunderstorm.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com