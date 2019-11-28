WATCH: Funnel cloud forms above Dinuba

DINUBA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The recent wet and stormy weather has created something unusual in the Central Valley’s skies.

This funnel cloud was spotted above Dinuba and sent to us by Kathy Elrich Manning. It was filmed Wednesday morning on Road 80 outside Dinuba.

The funnel cloud is technically a cold air funnel, which is weaker than a cloud associated with a supercell thunderstorm.

