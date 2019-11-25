Valley storm system could cause delays with Thanksgiving travel

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Many Valley residents are hitting the roads to travel this Thanksgiving week, but a storm system is expected which could delay travel plans.

As of now, a storm system will be making its way through the Central Valley on Tuesday night bringing strong winds, rain to the Valley floor, and snow in the higher elevation.

Caltrans District 6 suggests preparing now rather than fighting the elements later.

One way to be prepared is to have a roadside travel kit ready in your car.

The kit should include a blanket, extra water, non-perishable food, and a flashlight.

Caltrans said if you have plans to head to the mountains to always carry chains with you in case of unexpected snow.

