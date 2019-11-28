Thanksgiving travelers brave the weather, as CHP begins maximum enforcement period

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period is underway. As people head to get-togethers they may also be greeted by harsh weather.

A winter storm is threatening to close popular routes and create extra hazards for drivers.

The California Highway Patrol’s maximum enforcement began at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Officer Mike Salas said that’s when most people start heading to their destinations.

“We’re going to go to San Juan Bautista and check out a mission and enjoy Santa Cruz weather,” traveler Philip Ortiz said.

Salas said during the maximum enforcement period all available officers statewide will be on duty.

“We’re going to stop you, we’re going to find you and we’re going to slow you down and keep you safe,” he said.

The first storm of the season brought slick roads to the Central Valley.

“Right now with this wet weather we’re having, the rain system that’s coming we’re looking for the people that are driving too fast,” Salas said.

Meanwhile, snow slowed down the grapevine commute.

“It’s really slushy especially getting off the freeway right now. So you definitely want to take it slow. If you have snow chains bring them with you. My brother is coming up today and I’m going to tell him bring them with him because he’s going to need them,” said one driver.

Officers were pacing traffic early Wednesday morning. They said safety is their top priority and they will shut the pass down if needed, but the plan was to keep it open. It had not been closed as of Wednesday night.

The maximum enforcement period will end on Sunday at midnight.

