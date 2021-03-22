Strong, gusty winds in the Sierra

The Central Sierra Nevada will be under a High Wind Warning Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect steady winds out of the northeast of 30 to 40 MPH with gusts reaching some 70 MPH.

The National Weather Service in Hanford preemptively issued this high wind warning:

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County portions of the Sierra Nevada from 1 PM Tuesday afternoon until 5 AM Wednesday morning. A High Wind Warning means that a hazardous, high wind event is expected. Damaging wind gusts will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be perilous, particularly for high profile vehicles. Secure outdoor items, such as patio furniture, sports equipment, and trash cans prior to the onset of high winds. Even the most common objects become dangerous projectiles when picked up and carried by high winds. https://www.weather.gov/hnx/

The winds come with the passage of a storm system on the east side of the Sierra Nevada. This “inside slider” is not moisture rich. It also takes a course where the mountains of the Sierra Nevada will limit its influence on other parts of Central California.

There will be scattered snow showers, especially in high elevations. Not much of any accumulation is expected.

Fresno may see the same high temperature Tuesday as Monday. Wednesday may even be warmer with a high of 70 degrees.

More chances for light wet weather in the mountains Thursday and Friday come at the same time as a slight break in the Valley’s warming streak, but high temperatures will continue to warm to nearly 10 degrees above average by next weekend.