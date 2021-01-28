Stretch of Hwy 99 temporarily closed as Madera County deals with flooding

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) – A stretch of northbound Highway 99 in Madera County was closed due to high water Thursday. The road closures on top of consistent rainfall have made for dangerous driving conditions.

Local drivers say they have seen several flooded roads throughout Madera Thursday night. Gray Patrick Stapleton had been driving a U-Haul in the rain for hours.

“On my way over here, I saw someone who fell in a ditch, and the tow truck was actually towing them out,” Stapleton said.

The rainfall has been enough to flood roads, causing closures and detours throughout Madera County.

“On the way up on the highway, going north, it’s flooded,” Henry Garcia said.

“There is flooding going up toward Chowchilla and toward Madera,” Elijah Gonzalez said.

There was a one-mile section of northbound Highway 99 that temporarily shut down for officials to pump water off the freeway. It was reopened later in the evening.

Madera County’s rainfall is expected to continue into Friday.