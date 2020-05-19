FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — As a storm system with cold air pushes through Central California, spotty showers in the Valley strengthen into thunderstorms.

The effect is magnified because of the scattered nature of these showers. Bright sunshine warms clear areas between clouds and rain increasing instability.

Precipitation was heaviest north of Fresno Monday morning with downpours from Madera up Highway 41 to Yosemite.

YourCentralValley.com predicted thunderstorms in the Valley Monday afternoon, bringing strong gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning and possibly hail and funnel clouds too.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.