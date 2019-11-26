Snow triggers warning of potential I-5 Grapevine closure

Weather

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL VALLEY (KRON) – A winter storm is expected to hit the Central Valley late Tuesday into Wednesday during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Because many people may be traveling due to the Thanksgiving holiday, authorities are warning anyone driving down the Grapevine to be prepared for a possible closure due to snow.

CHP Fort Tejon – Grapevine released the following maps advising of alternate travel routes if I-5 must be shut down due to safety concerns.

A Freeze Warning is expected to take effect as early as Tuesday at 2 a.m. for Merced, Madera, Fresno and Tulare Counties.

