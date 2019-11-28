Restoring power and clearing gutters: how the weather is keeping crews busy

Hundreds of PG&E customers lost power in Fresno starting in the early morning hours

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Dozens of outages have hit the city of Fresno since early Wednesday morning, cutting power to hundreds for most of the day. PG&E says it’s typical for the first storm of the season.

Cherel Washington hoped to get most of her Thanksgiving cooking done Wednesday, but instead of warming up food she spent the day warming up her house.

She lost power at 1 a.m. and didn’t get it back until close to 5 p.m.

“I can’t use my oven, we’re in the dark and we can’t charge our phones. We can’t do anything, you need power,” Washington said.

She and her family of ten were among the many families in Fresno affected by power outages. As soon as the storm that caused the first round of outages, though, PG&E crews were already out working to restore power.

PG&E’s Denny Boyles says scattered outages are always expected with the first storm.

“Dust is built-up on electrical equipment during this long dry spell, so, the first rain has a tendency to turn that into mud and cause flashovers,” Boyles said.

“It’s something we could prepare for on a limited basis, but then we just have to react to t when it happens.”

Fresno’s public works department is keeping an eye on gutters, ensuring they are clear to prevent clogging.

“Leaves are kind of the big factor now, they didn’t drop earlier this year like they usually do – but, we’re overall doing pretty well,” said street maintenance superintendent Bret Conner.

Conner said the City of Fresno will have on-call crews 24/7 through the holiday weekend. If you see or have an issue, you can call 559-621-CITY.

