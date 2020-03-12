Rainbow photos across the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There were a few passing showers in the Madera, Merced, and Mariposa areas Wednesday at midday Wednesday.

Temperatures were in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Valley viewers sent in photos of the rainbow after the showers.

Air quality is good in all Valley counties. It is also good for Sequoia National Park and no wood-burning restrictions are in place.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight and lows will be in the mid to upper 40s with light winds.

