FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After somewhat calm weather in the Valley for Christmas Day (compared to most parts of the United States), our area is getting into some action just in time for the new year.

According to our CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace, several rounds of heavy rain will impact the Valley and foothills for the rest of the week with heavy rain in the Sierra and varying levels of snow.

Meteorologist Wallace said the first storm arrives on Tuesday with widespread and heavy rain forecasted for the morning commute, decreasing in the evening hours. The Valley will have at least a half inch to an inch of rain on Tuesday, she says the “North Valley will be on the upper end of that range, and the South Valley will be on the lower end.”

Extended Forecast CBS47

For the foothills, she says two to three inches are expected to increase the risk of flooding issues while in the Sierra the snow levels will start from nearly 10,000 feet in the morning, dropping to 7,000 feet by the end of the storm, bringing a winter storm warning for areas in the Sierra above 6,000 feet.

Chief meteorologist Wallace says, the Valley will get a break from the rain on Wednesday, but the showers will likely return on Thursday and Friday.

She says Saturday, the last day of 2022, more rainfall is possible, and even a chance of thunderstorms.

