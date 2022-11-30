FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Get the winter gear ready, the San Joaquin Valley is about to experience cooler temperatures, rain for the metro area, and snow for the mountains this Thursday, National Weather Service (NWS) data says.

The weather agency says beginning on Thursday until early Friday, a significant storm system coming from the Pacific north will bring lower temperatures between the lower 50s and mid-30s as well as precipitation for the valley.

NWS officials say a 1/3 of an inch of rain is predicted for the south and around half an inch to 3/4 for the north portion of the valley, with one to two inches of snow in the foothills.

More snow is expected for higher elevations with the north of the Sequoia National Park potentially receiving between one and three feet of fresh powder.

The NWS has issued a winter weather advisory for the Sierra from the Sequoia National Park northward to Yosemite from 4:00 a.m. Thursday to 10:00 a.m. Friday.

As for road-travel impacts, the agency says some snow could be present in the major highway passes in Kern County Friday morning.

