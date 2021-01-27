‘My trampoline was missing’: Merced residents pick up the pieces after overnight winds

MERCED, California (KGPE) – Merced County residents are picking up the pieces after overnight winds caused widespread damage.

With winds up to 51 mph, the City of Merced estimates more than 200 trees – and other branches and limbs – fell around the area overnight Tuesday.

The Public Works Department reported nonstop calls for service throughout Wednesday as residents discovered the damage in their yards.

“Without the customers help to let us know where the areas are flooded are, it’s a challenge for us since we can’t be everywhere,” said Public Works Sewer Storm Supervisor Joe Padilla.

By Wednesday evening, crews had cleared the majority of the roads. In Atwater, Mike Silva and his family woke up to find an extra trampoline in the yard.

“At first I thought it was my trampoline in the distance but then I saw my trampoline was still there,” said Silva.

Turns out, his neighbor John was missing his.

“My wife woke me up at about 1:30 and told me the trampoline was missing. This morning I texted my neighbors and said hey do you have an extra trampoline? And she texted back yes your trampoline is here,” said John Dykzeul.

Since the fence dividing their yards was untouched, their best guess is the trampoline took the 150-yard route by air.

“We were lucky it didn’t damage anything but itself,” said Dykzeul.

With more rain on the way, it’s all hands on deck for the Public Works Department.

“Especially when we have a steady rain like we’ve been seeing all day today the ground is going to saturate, and our pump stations are going to fill then slowly recede, so we have to continue to monitor them,” said Padilla.

Sandbag locations in Merced can be found here.