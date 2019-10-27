Mono winds, critical fire weather Sunday

Gusty winds prompt fire weather warnings in Central California beginning Sunday.

Strong gusty winds are presenting a challenge for firefighters in northern and southern parts of the state. Expect windy conditions in foothill and mountain areas Sunday.

Strong Mono winds are possible. These hot, dry winds originate from high pressure east of the Sierra. Air moves down the mountains gaining heat and drying out as it quickly moves into the higher pressure of lower elevations.

Mono winds are also known as Diablo Winds or Santa Ana Winds.

A wind with air suddenly ten degrees warmer is not at all out of the question.

That’s why wildfire danger becomes critical with a high to our east and a dry storm system pushing through.

A Red Flag Warning begins noon Sunday for the Sierra Nevada and foothills in Central California. It continues until 2:00 AM Monday. Expect east to northeast 15 to 30 mph winds with gusts to 50 mph over ridges and canyons. Humidity will be very low, some 5 to 10%. The highest threat is in the San Joaquin River Drainage and adjacent terrain. Also wind favored canyons in the vicinity of Yosemite National Park.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Otherwise, cooler temperatures with highs in the low 70s continue through the week. Halloween will reach a high of 69 degrees and our weather stays dry into November.

Stay safe!