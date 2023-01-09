MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for several areas across the county.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is anticipating additional weather impacts like significant rainfall overloading some reservoirs, causing flooding along local waterways and flooding roads.

For this reason, residents are encouraged to avoid travel if possible and never drive through floodwaters and if they have to drive, officials ask drivers to turn their headlights on and follow all emergency signals.

Additionally, residents are encouraged to have an evacuation plan and be prepared to evacuate if necessary. Those who live in possible evacuation areas should have these items prepared in a “go-bag”:

Car/house keys;

Wallet/handbag;

Cell phones with chargers;

Credit cards and cash;

Medication;

Toiletries;

Changes of clothing;

Legal and insurance documents

The evacuation warning has been issued for the following areas:

Le Grand community to include the areas of S. Minturn Road and Burchell Avenue, White Rock Road, and between East Childs Avenue and East Harvey Pettit Road

to include the areas of S. Minturn Road and Burchell Avenue, White Rock Road, and between East Childs Avenue and East Harvey Pettit Road Planada Area to include Whealan Road to Cunningham Road and South Highway 140 to East Mission Road

to include Whealan Road to Cunningham Road and South Highway 140 to East Mission Road South Gustine area to include east of I-5 to Highway 33 and South of Sullivan Road to Cottonwood Road

area to include east of I-5 to Highway 33 and South of Sullivan Road to Cottonwood Road North Santa Nella area to include east of I-5 to Highway 33 and South of Husman Road to McCabe Road

Residents who choose to evacuate should look for shelter sites on the Merced County EOC’s Perimeter webpage.

Sandbags will remain available throughout Merced County (locations are here).

Further details about the current storm system, including alerts and safety information, is available at the National Weather Service’s website here.