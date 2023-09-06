YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Reuben Contreras
Posted: Sep 6, 2023 / 05:22 AM PDT
Updated: Sep 6, 2023 / 05:22 AM PDT
Dog sweaters can make for adorable photos, but some dogs may need an extra boost of warmth once the temperatures get chillier.
Lawn sweepers offer a convenient way to collect leaves and grass clippings. You can use these manually or pull them behind a tractor or lawn mower.
Lawn care doesn’t end when cold weather starts — fall is a crucial time to maintain healthy grass and prepare your yard for winter and spring.