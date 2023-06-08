YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Reuben Contreras
Posted: Jun 8, 2023 / 07:35 AM PDT
Updated: Jun 8, 2023 / 07:35 AM PDT
Want to enjoy outdoor space during the hottest, sunniest days of summer? An outdoor umbrella provides shade for your patio to keep you comfortable.
Suncatchers are decorative pieces of stained glass designed to capture the sunlight. When placed indoors by a window, they can bring light into a dark room.
Gallery corners are the latest trend in home decor, and they’re popular for a reason. Spruce up your living space with these decorations and design tips!