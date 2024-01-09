FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Happy Tuesday! We are anticipating a cold storm system impacting the San Joaquin Valley and Sierra Nevada Mountains. Some rain and snow are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures are sticking to the 50s in most parts of our region.

The National Weather Service issued Winter Weather alerts for the Sierra Nevada and Kern County Mountains.

For the Sierra Nevada, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 4 a.m. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches in the highest elevations and 4 to 8 inches above 3,000 feet. A dusting of up to an inch of snow as low as 2,000 feet by late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph along the Sierra Nevada crest. Traveling could be difficult to impossible with slick and snow-covered roads.

In the Kern County Mountains, the advisory will go into effect at 4 p.m. Wednesday, until 10 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4-8 inches and around 1-3 inches along the I-5 on the Grapevine. Wind gusting around 45 MPH, but as high as 60 MPH in the highest elevations. Traveling could also be difficult to impossible with slick and snow-covered roads.

We also have some wind alerts for parts of Kern County. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Indian Wells Valley and the Mojave Desert from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday. West winds of up to 35 MPH and gusts of up to 55 MPH are expected.

We have a High Wind Warning for the Mojave Desert Slopes from now until 10 a.m. Thursday.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph until Wednesday afternoon, then west winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning.

We are staying in the 50s in Fresno for the rest of the week.

Sub-freezing temperatures could impact the San Joaquin Valley Thursday night and Friday morning.

Bundle up!