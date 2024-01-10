FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) Happy Wednesday! A cold storm system is impacting our region tonight. We have some rain showers in the forecast tonight and overnight, but we expecting to clear up on Thursday. According to a few models, we could see less than half an inch of rain throughout the region.

We are anticipating some snow in the forecast for the Sierra Nevada and the Kern County Mountains.

For the Sierra Nevada, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday morning at 4 a.m. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches in the highest elevations and 4 to 8 inches above 3,000 feet. The National Weather Service said a dusting up to an inch of snow as low as 2,000 feet by late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph along the Sierra Nevada crest. Traveling could be difficult to impossible with slick and snow-covered roads.

In the Kern County Mountains, the advisory will go into effect on 4 p.m. Wednesday, until 10 a.m Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4-8 inches and around 1-3 inches along the I-5 on the Grapevine. Wind gusting around 45 MPH, but as high as 60 MPH in the highest elevations. Traveling could also be difficult to impossible with slick and snow-covered roads.

We also have some wind alerts for parts of Kern County. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Indian Wells Valley and the Mojave Desert from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday. West winds of up to 35 MPH and gusts of up to 55 MPH are expected.

We have a High Wind Warning for the Mojave Desert Slopes from now until 10 a.m. Thursday.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph until Wednesday afternoon, then west winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning.

A Freeze Watch will be in place overnight Thursday into Friday Morning. Those sub-freezing temperatures will return, so don’t forget to bundle up!

Stay warm and dry.