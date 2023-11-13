YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Nov 13, 2023 / 04:38 PM PST
Updated: Nov 13, 2023 / 04:40 PM PST
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Temperaturas por encima del promedio para el martes. Las lluvias llegan el miércoles y continúan hasta el sábado.
