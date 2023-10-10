YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Oct 10, 2023 / 05:07 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 10, 2023 / 05:07 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Vientos fuertes esta noche y mañana. Temperaturas se van a mantener mucho por debajo del promedio. Pero va a hacer más cálido de nuevo este fin de semana.
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 October fall sale event is here. These are the best deals.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is live. Savvy shoppers can score tons of deals now.
Save big on the best deals under $100 during Amazon’s October Prime Day 2023.