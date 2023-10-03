YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Oct 3, 2023 / 04:41 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 3, 2023 / 04:41 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Soleado y más calor esta semana pero mucho más fresco en la próxima semana.
