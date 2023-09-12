YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Sep 12, 2023 / 05:35 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 12, 2023 / 05:35 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Va a hacer sol hasta este fin de semana. La próxima semana va a hacer mucho más fresca.
