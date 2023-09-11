YourCentralValley.com
AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Sep 11, 2023
Updated: Sep 11, 2023 / 05:06 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Soleado cada día y un poco por encima del promedio. Pero la próxima semana va a ver el regreso de los ochentas.
