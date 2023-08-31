YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Aug 31, 2023 / 04:18 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 31, 2023 / 04:18 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Mucho más fresco este fin de semana. Los noventas regresan en la próxima semana.
