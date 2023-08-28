YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Aug 28, 2023 / 06:33 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 28, 2023 / 06:33 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Temperaturas continúan por encima del promedio hasta este fin de semana.
