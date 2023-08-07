YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Aug 7, 2023 / 04:33 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 7, 2023 / 04:33 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Soleado pero más fresco mañana. Vamos a tener algunos días por debajo del promedio esta semana. Tres dígitos van a volver la próxima semana.
