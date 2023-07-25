YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Jul 25, 2023 / 04:44 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 25, 2023 / 04:44 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Todavía calor en el valle pero temperaturas van a bajar un poco este fin de semana y en la semana que viene.
