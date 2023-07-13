YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Jul 13, 2023 / 04:16 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 13, 2023 / 04:16 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Aunque el calor va a estar extremo este fin de semana, la semana que viene va a hacer más fresca pero todavía tres dígitos.
