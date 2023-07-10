YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Jul 10, 2023 / 04:55 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 10, 2023 / 04:55 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Prepárate para el calor. Estará soleado con brisas no tan fuertes. Cada día va a hacer más calor. Tres dígitos en todo el valle para el martes.
