by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Jun 29, 2023 / 04:33 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 29, 2023 / 04:33 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Advertencia de calor excesivo va a empezar el viernes. El valle tendra calor extreme y peligroso cada día hasta el lunes. Un poco menos calor para el cuatro de julio.
