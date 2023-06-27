YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Jun 27, 2023 / 04:47 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 27, 2023 / 05:23 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
El valle va a hacer mucho calor este fin de semana. La vigilancia de calor excesivo comenzará el viernes.
